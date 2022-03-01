Ukraine war may delay critical parts supply for Indian device makers

However, there is one factor that could cause temporarily inflated prices, according to Faisal Kawoosa, founder of market research firm Techarc. “Fluctuations in global oil prices could bring pressure on the Indian rupee, which would push up import costs for our manufacturing sector. Right now, nobody in the technology ecosystem has the capacity or resilience to absorb such added costs. In the short term, this added cost factor – not just of semiconductors but of a range of components – could be something difficult to deal with," he said.