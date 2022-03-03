Ukraine war plunges auto makers into new supply-chain crisis

The fallout isn’t limited to Europe. By the middle of this week, nearly a dozen global auto makers had suspended business in Russia, some shutting factories indefinitely. Toyota Motor Corp. said on Friday it would keep its plant in St. Petersburg shut until further notice. Ford Motor Co. suspended its joint venture with Russia’s Sollers OJSC and halted sales to the country. South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd., one of the biggest car makers in Russia, shut down its plant in St. Petersburg, saying it hoped to reopen in a week.