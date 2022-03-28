Ukraine war has its bearing on Indian MSMEs

Steel prices have risen $200-250 per tonne globally relative to Indian prices, and MSMEs are worried as they are not in a position to compete with global buyers. “We are forced to squeeze our overheads and production costs, and it is badly impacting our bottom line. The situation is such that the buyers, both in B2B and B2C, are unable to absorb these prices and there is a sharp month-on-month in prices of raw materials such as steel, polyester raw material and even in textile," said Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME) president Animesh Saxena.

