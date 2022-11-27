Ukraine war spurs arms makers to boost production

Raytheon Technologies Corp. has cannibalized old Stingers and brought back retirees to boost production that had slowed to a trickle. The U.S. hadn’t ordered the missiles since 2008. L3Harris Technologies Inc., with $200 million in orders for equipment destined for Ukraine, said it has been pulling computer chips from old radios to make new communications gear and avoid missing any Ukraine-related delivery targets. Lockheed Martin Corp. is doubling output of the Javelin antitank missiles it coproduces with Raytheon, and it is boosting output of Himars rocket launchers and GMLRS missiles by 60%.

