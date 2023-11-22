Industry
Unhealthy items lift FMCG food revenue
Summary
- Global non-profit Access to Nutrition Initiative, which analysed data on 1,901 products from 20 of India’s biggest FMCG companies, noted they derive 76% of their revenue from less healthy products
India’s top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies earn three-quarters of their packaged foods revenue from products that rank poorly on health, a sobering analysis showed.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more