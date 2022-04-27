NEW DELHI : Union Steel Minister, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, on Wednesday met a high-delegation from International Renewable Agency (IRENA) in New Delhi.

Various issues pertaining to use of renewable energy in Indian steel industry were discussed in the meeting.

The delegation included Director General of IRENA, Fansesko La Chamera, his deputy, Gauri Singh and others.

The minister shared his thoughts on Hydrogen Mission, clean and green steel, decarbonisation and carbon-neutral future.

The talks also included the development of an eco-system for deep decarbonisation.

Matters like, achievements of the world in the field of decarbonisation, research, development, international cooperation for technology, need for technical and financial help for establishing pilot plant to develop green hydrogen for green DRI, utilisation of renewable energy instead of thermal energy, need for studying lack of technology for making small industries energy efficient, and technological and financial help for establishing pilot plants for and carbon capturing were also discussed.