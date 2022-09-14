US bid to revive chip manufacturing collides with Wall Street’s demands

Lobbying by Intel and other chip makers helped persuade Congress to pass the bipartisan Chips and Science Act in July, extending nearly $53 billion in subsidies to build or expand fabs in the U.S. For Intel, it helps, but it isn’t enough: The company needs to finance both new fabs, revamped manufacturing processes at existing fabs, and its dividend, all while margins are under pressure. To conserve capital, it has enlisted Brookfield Asset Management Inc. as a co-investor in the fabs, and will build the factory structures first and equip them only when demand materializes. Intel also benefits from the U.S. government’s restrictions on the supply of vital technology to Chinese chip companies.