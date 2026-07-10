India’s MSMEs brace for impact as US-Iran ceasefire crumbles

With the fragile 60-day ceasefire between the US and Iran failing to hold, India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector is bracing for higher energy and commodity prices, which will lead to rising input costs, according to sector lobby groups.
"MSMEs also will have to brace for the new normal,” said Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises, which represents 270 MSME interest groups across the country, referring to constant global hurdles impacting the sector, with multilateral institutions unable to contain the impact. “I think we have entered an era wherein global trade disorders may be routine," said Bhardwaj.
Some representative groups, however, say that MSMEs are resilient and that government support for shipping trade and working capital shortages can aid the sector. “Indian MSMEs have learnt to navigate global disruptions with remarkable resilience. With proactive government support and the right policy interventions, we are confident the sector will weather this challenge just as it did during the pandemic and the previous West Asia crises," said Vinod Kumar, president of the India SME Forum, which represents nearly 100,000 MSMEs.