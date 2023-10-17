US, Korea raise concerns on India's decision to impose import restrictions on laptops, computers
The US has stated that the decision will have an impact on trade of these products, including US exports to India, once they are implemented.
The US, China, Korea and Chinese Taipei have raised concerns on India's decision to impose import restrictions on laptops, and computers, in a meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), officials told news agency PTI. The concerns were flagged in the meeting of WTO's Committee on Market Access. It was chaired by Renata Crisaldo of Paraguay on October 16, in Geneva, said the news agency.