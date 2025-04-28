Why making an all-American product is so hard
John Keilman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Apr 2025, 05:09 PM IST
SummaryManufacturers say key components are too expensive, too scarce or simply unavailable from U.S. sources.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
From the start, the Idaho-based company Decked has aspired to be an All-American manufacturer. It makes slide-out organizers for pickup trucks, and 95% of its spending on materials goes to U.S. suppliers.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less