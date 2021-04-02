US manufacturing expands at robust pace in March

Throughout April, NCSC is teaming up with the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Department of Defense's Center for the Development of Security Excellence (CDSE), the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), the National Association of Counties (NACo), and other partners to raise awareness of threats to U.S. supply chains and share information on risk mitigation. A host of public and non-public events with stakeholders in government, industry, and academia are planned to enhance supply chain risk management efforts.

