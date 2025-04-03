With no new US tariffs on critical minerals, India's race for them will only heat up
Summary
- By not imposing any new tariffs on critical minerals, America is signalling that it is still in the fray to secure as many such resources as possible to counter China's dominance, domain experts told Mint.
With US President Donald Trump deciding not to introduce new tariffs on critical minerals in his announcement on 2 April, India is likely to continue facing stiff competition from other countries in acquiring these minerals, which are used in important sectors such as electric vehicles and semiconductors.