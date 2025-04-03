The annual mineral commodity summary for 2025 by the US Geological Survey (USGS), published in March, said of the 50 critical minerals the US identified in 2022, it was 100% reliant on imports for 12. Its reliance on imports of lithium – mainly from Latin American nations such as Chile and Argentina – was more than 50% in 2024, the survey said. Reliance on imports of cobalt was about 76%, the survey added, with imports coming primarily from Norway, Japan, Finland, and Canada.