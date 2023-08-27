US trade chief flags concerns over India's license mandate for laptop, tablet imports1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:37 PM IST
Katherine Tai’s intervention comes amid worries the licensing regime could impact shipments from the likes of Apple and Dell and force firms to boost local manufacturing
New Delhi: U.S. trade chief Katherine Tai has raised concerns with India over the Asian nation's new order mandating licenses for the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers, according to a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message