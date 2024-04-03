Value of mobile device production in India for domestic sales and exports surges to $4.1 lakh crore in FY24, says report
The production value for the domestic market is expected to have grown by 11 percent, from ₹2.6 lakh crore in FY23 to ₹2.9 lakh crore in FY24.
Preliminary estimates from the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) suggest a soaring value of ₹4.1 lakh crore ($49.16 billion) in value of mobile devices produced in India, as per a Business Standard report. This marks a 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase.