Vande Bharat trains: Ashwini Vaishnaw visits Chennai factory, says manufacturing on fast track
- The Vande Bharat trains are a the first ever indigenously produced Semi High Speed train by the Indian Railways
The Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday visited the Integral Coach factory in Chennai to review the production of Vande Bharat trains.
The Vande Bharat trains are a the first ever indigenously produced Semi High Speed train by the Indian Railways.
“Vande Bharat manufacturing on fast track at ICF Chennai." the union Railway minister tweeted, adding a video tour of the factory with its employees in attendance.
The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on 15 February, 2019 on the New Delhi Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.
Integral Coach Factory (ICF). Chennai, a Railways Production unit, has been the force behind a completely in-house design and manufacture, computer modelling and working with a large number of suppliers for system integration in just 18 months.
During his visit to Chennai, Vaishnaw flagged off 12000th LHB coach of ICF, Chennai. LHB coaches are anti-telescopic, safer, lighter, and more comfortable and jerk free. Replacement of ICF conventional coaches phase wise with LHB coaches is being done from safety point of view.
Chennai Egmore Railway station redevelopment project
Vaishnaw also visited the Egmore Railway Station in Chennai on 19 May night. He inspected the facilities at the station and reviewed the Master plan of the Chennai Egmore Station redevelopment project. He also discussed in detail about the proposed redevelopment plans of inter-modal connectivity with CMRL.
While interacting with media persons, the Minister stated. “Prime Minister has the vision of transforming Indian Railways as he believes that transformation of Indian Railway will pave way transformation of Indian Economy Redevelopment of various categories of stations are part of that vision."
He further elaborated about Chennai Egmore redevelopment, “Chennai Egmore will be redeveloped duly maintaining the heritage and simultaneously revamping its amenities at par with world class standards. On redevelopment, the station with become the hub of economic activity
The Chennai Egmore, the second largest terminal of Southern Railway, is slated to house world-class amenities and airport-like features such as separate arrival and departure corridors, bright illumination and hassle-free access to platforms by escalators, lifts and skywalks.