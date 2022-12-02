Vedanta, Adani, JSW Group, Tata Steel vow massive investments in Odisha. 10 points5 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 09:55 AM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already assured the investors of all support for setting up their projects
The Odisha government said it has so far received 145 investment proposals worth over ₹7.26 lakh crore in the current edition of the business summit. The Naveen Patnaik government signed 21 MoUs with various companies on the second day of the 'Make In Odisha' Conclave 2022 on Thursday.