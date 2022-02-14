Vedanta and Foxconn to form JV to manufacture semiconductors

The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture is the first to formally announce its plans after the government on 16 December unveiled a $10 billion incentive scheme to encourage companies to build semiconductor and display fabs. The Central government wil provide financial support of up to 50% of the project cost to eligible companies, and will work closely with the state governments to establish high-tech clusters with requisite infrastructure in terms of land, semiconductor grade water, high quality power, logistics, and a research ecosystem. India aims to set up at least two greenfield semiconductor fabs and two display fabs under the scheme.