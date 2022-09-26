Veira Group to invest Rs200 crore to expand TV manufacturing capacity2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 09:02 PM IST
The company claims it can now make 4 million LED TVs every year, up from the current capacity of 1 million
The company claims it can now make 4 million LED TVs every year, up from the current capacity of 1 million
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Noida-based Veira Group, an original design manufacturer (ODM) that designs and manufactures smart TVs for other brands, has announced an investment of ₹200 crore to expand its TV production capacity. The company claims it can now make 4 million light-emitting diodes (LED) TVs every year, up from the current capacity of 1 million.