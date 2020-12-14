Viatris plant on sale amid restructuring

Viatris plant on sale amid restructuring1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2020, 05:23 AM IST
Viatris Inc, the entity formed by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s arm Upjohn, aims to sell its API-manufacturing plant at Taloja, near Raigad in Maharashtra, and is looking for buyers
NEW DELHI : Viatris Inc., the entity formed by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s arm Upjohn, aims to sell its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API)-manufacturing plant at Taloja, near Raigad in Maharashtra, and is looking for buyers. “Viatris today shared with employees its plans to divest its Unit 11 API facility in Taloja, India. The company has initiated a search for a potential buyer," a company spokesperson said on Saturday.
The Taloja plant, officially called Unit 11, is one of two API facilities in India that would be impacted in a global restructuring of the company following its amalgamation last month and is part of plans to reduce its cost by at least $1 billion by the end of 2024 or sooner, according to the company statement on Saturday.
