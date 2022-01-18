Violent crime, rising costs put South Africa’s mining industry in a deep hole

“I’m very angry about what’s happening in South Africa, and disappointed," said Neal Froneman, chief executive of Johannesburg-based Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd., one of the world’s largest producers of platinum, palladium and gold. “But I have to put my personal views and emotions to one side. This is why we’re internationalizing our business." The company in recent years has expanded mining operations to the U.S. and Finland.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}