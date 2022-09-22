Visteon to make auto displays in Chennai

Visteon to make auto displays in Chennai1 min read . 12:37 AM IST
- Visteon plans to double its engineering headcount in India to 4,000 engineers across six technical centres over the next year
NEW DELHI :US automotive electronics maker Visteon Corporation expects to start manufacturing automotive displays at its factory in Chennai from early 2023.
NEW DELHI :US automotive electronics maker Visteon Corporation expects to start manufacturing automotive displays at its factory in Chennai from early 2023.
Earlier this year, the company announced plans to invest $20 million to expand the plant. Aashish Bhatia, vice president and general manager, Visteon, said the investment is completed and the “money is on the way", and it will expand the plant’s capacity by nearly threefold. “By next year, we will also be manufacturing displays in India. Other than the LCD panel, which will be imported, everything else will be in India," he said..
Earlier this year, the company announced plans to invest $20 million to expand the plant. Aashish Bhatia, vice president and general manager, Visteon, said the investment is completed and the “money is on the way", and it will expand the plant’s capacity by nearly threefold. “By next year, we will also be manufacturing displays in India. Other than the LCD panel, which will be imported, everything else will be in India," he said..
Visteon supplies parts for automotive cockpits, including displays for instrument clusters, infotainment systems, and sensors. The India unit caters to both global and Indian companies though direct exports from India are currently modest, he said.
Meanwhile, Visteon plans to double its engineering headcount in India to 4,000 engineers across six technical centres over the next year.
Bhatia said Visteon earned around $150 million in revenue from the plant last year, which it expects will cross $200 million this year and $300 million in 2023. He added that while most of the business comes from traditional automakers currently, it is also in talks with new-age electric vehicle (EV) startups to supply electronics.