Visteon to make auto displays in Chennai

Earlier this year, the company announced plans to invest $20 million to expand the plant. Aashish Bhatia, vice president and general manager, Visteon, said the investment is completed and the “money is on the way", and it will expand the plant’s capacity by nearly threefold. “By next year, we will also be manufacturing displays in India. Other than the LCD panel, which will be imported, everything else will be in India," he said..