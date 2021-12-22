Wearables, hearables makers ramp up local manufacturing

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint, said that a few quarters ago, almost 100% of the segment was dependent on imports, which has started to change. “Local manufacturing will allow brands to ship faster and have more control over the supply chain. This also helps since they are already designing here. It will also help brands save costs. Since the average selling price of these products is not very high, every cent saved on these devices is big for these brands," he said.