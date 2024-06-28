West’s demand for summer wear boosts India’s textile exports by 5.4% in April-May

  • Exports rose to $5.86 billion in the first two months of FY25 from $5.56 billion in the same period a year ago, commerce ministry data showed.
  • However, textile exports have actually declined since 2018 despite the government’s incentive scheme, which was launched in 2021.

Dhirendra Kumar
First Published02:03 PM IST
India is among the world’s top producers of cotton and jute and the second-largest silk producer. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Higher demand for summer clothes in the Western world has boosted India’s textile exports to $5.86 billion in the first two months of FY25, an increase of 5.4% from $5.56 billion in the same period a year ago, commerce ministry data showed. Exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, and handloom products increased 8.24% to $1.95 billion in April-May from $1.8 billion a year ago.

This increase in demand is due to various factors, including a post-pandemic recovery in consumer spending, a preference for lightweight and breathable fabrics during warm months, and the increasing popularity of sustainable and ethically produced garments from India.

A surge in readymade garment exports also contributed to the growth. The export value of readymade garments rose 4.47% to $2.55 billion in April-May 2024 from $2.4 billion in April-May 2023. Handcrafts and handmade carpets saw remarkable growth as well, with exports climbing 11.49% to $273.66 million from $245.46 million. Carpet exports alone rose 11.76% to $241.81 million from $216.37 million.

Also read: Centre to set up labs for testing marquee textiles meant for exports

A senior government official, who wished not to be named, said, “The positive export trend is expected to continue, further strengthening the textile sector and contributing to the overall economic growth of the country.”

Queries emailed to the textiles secretary and a spokesperson for the ministry remained unanswered.

Countries that import Indian textiles include Germany, Sweden and Spain. Germany saw its imports rise by 6.32%, from $210.35 million in April-May 2023 to $223.65 million in April-May 2024. Sweden's imports increased by 15.13% from $35.24 million to $40.57 million, while Spain's imports grew by 4.41%, from $180.56 million to $188.52 million.

Textile exports have fallen since 2018

Meanwhile, the Indian government plans to include more products, such as t-shirts and innerwear, in the nearly 11,000-crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textile sector, as Mint first reported on 18 June.

It plans to tweak the PLI scheme, approved in September 2021, to make it more effective as India's textile exports actually declined 11.69% from $16.24 billion in 2018 to $14.34 billion in 2023. India is among the world’s top producers of cotton and jute and the second-largest silk producer. About 95% of the world's hand-woven fabric is made in the country.

Also read: Govt OKs 10,683 crore PLI plan for textiles

The textiles ministry also hopes to attract investments worth 95,000 crore, which it believes could create about 2.25 million new jobs in the next four to six years.

It’s also looking to increase India’s footprint in technical textiles, a growing market. India currently exports technical textiles, including medical apparel, worth about $2.5 billion and has a target of $10 billion in the next five years. The government has also approved grants of 50 lakh each for seven startups in the technical textiles sector under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM).

Also read: India issues quality orders on textiles to take on China

