What climate change might do to your favorite wine

Ms. Boss-Drouhin’s family also makes wine in Oregon, at Domaine Drouhin Oregon. Mr. Parra believes this U.S. state will be a prime destination for winemakers seeking new places to plant. When the Drouhins established their domaine in the Willamette Valley in 1987, the region was cooler and rainier than it is today. As the region’s climate became sunnier and its weather and crops proved more reliable over time, other Burgundians established their own Oregon domaines. For instance, Jacques Lardière, formerly of Maison Louis Jadot, established Résonance with Thibault Gagey in 2013, and Jean-Nicolas Méo of the famed Burgundy Domaine Méo-Camuzet created Nicolas-Jay in Oregon with his friend Jay Boberg in 2012. Mr. Parra, who makes wine at his own winery, Pedro Parra y Familia, in Chile’s Itata Valley, sees the appeal. “If I had the resources I would buy in Oregon," he said. “It is becoming perfection in the balance of soil and weather."

