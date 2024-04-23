Industry
What the latest global crash tests say about Indian cars
Alisha Sachdev 5 min read 23 Apr 2024, 11:16 PM IST
Summary
- Road-safety advocates voice need for standardizing critical safety features and for OEMs to play active role in improving safety benchmarks
NEW DELHI : Are cars safe in India? Some of them are, going by past crash test results, but some continue to fall short of safety standards under global crash test protocols. The latest round of test results from Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) has found serious safety shortcomings in some car models, prompting calls for industry-wide action to prioritize occupant and vehicle safety.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less