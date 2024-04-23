What the latest global crash tests say about Indian cars

The BNCAP, an indigenous programme developed by the Indian government in collaboration with its testing agencies and various other stakeholders, was launch last August, and is a voluntary testing program. BNCAP protocols are defined along the lines of the GNCAP, with the advantage that the cars can be tested by Indian agencies within the country, and at lower cost. Cars such as Tata Harrier and Safari secured five stars in BNCAP on both adult and child safety parameters. Other manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India have announced plans to put some of their cars through this test as well.