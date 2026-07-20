What the new auto emission norms may mean for India

Ayaan Kartik
3 min read20 Jul 2026, 08:23 PM IST
logo
Expect more electric, hybrid and flex-fuel and CNG vehicle launches in the coming years.(HT PHOTO)
Summary
As carmakers scramble to meet the tougher norms, Mint unpacks the details and what they would mean for buyers in the years ahead.

The government released the latest draft of the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) 3 norms on 16 July, setting off fresh debate over the stringent emission standards for the auto industry. As carmakers scramble to meet the tougher norms, Mint unpacks the details and what they would mean for buyers in the years ahead.

What are CAFE norms?

Simply put, CAFE norms were brought in to force carmakers to launch cleaner vehicles and promote their sales. By putting targets on each manufacturer to limit average carbon dioxide emissions from their sales, it nudges them to improve efficiency of their traditional fuel vehicles and bring in cleaner technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), CNG, hybrids and flex-fuel (running on high ethanol-blends) ones. The more the clean fuel vehicle sales, the more comfortable an automaker is in meeting the target.

Also Read | Half of India’s cars could be clean by 2030—but EVs are just part of the plan

India first saw CAFE’s first iteration in 2017 for five years till 2022, with the second one in place till 2027. The third round, seen the stiffest one, is set to kick in from 1 April 2027.

How will these change India’s market?

Expect more electric, hybrid and flex-fuel and CNG vehicle launches in the coming years. Mint reported earlier that the top carmakers have set an ambitious goal of achieving more than half their sales through EVs, hybrids and CNG-fuelled cars by 2030, which will require them to increase the contribution of cleaner vehicles by up to 10 times over the next five years. From Maruti to Mercedes, expect more carmakers to bring clean fuel technologies at a rapid pace over the next few years. This means more clean-tech options for buyers, but the strict targets may also force carmakers to discontinue some traditional diesel vehicles whose efficiency could be tough to improve.

Also Read | Bumpy road for flex-fuel as policy shifts gears

So, will vehicle prices increase now?

Yes, but it won’t be drastic. Given that norms tighten progressively over five years and companies have tactical options to meet these norms even without aggressively launching new clean fuel models, they will have the space to hike prices gradually. Moreover, as EVs, hybrids and flex-fuel are more expensive than conventional fuel vehicles, the overall market prices may rise in the near future, unless EVs see a drastic decline. “OEMs add efficiency technologies to meet norms, increasing vehicle cost and retail prices,” ratings firm Icra said in a 17 July report.

Will two-wheelers also have CAFE-like norms in future?

Yes. India plans norms similar to CAFE for two-wheelers that may force mobike and scooter makers to also focus on clean technologies. While EVs have already started gaining share in the portfolio of legacy two-wheeler firms, the introduction of these norms could see launch of more powertrains, including CNG and hybrids. Sector leader Hero MotoCorp has already flagged these norms as a risk, as the upgrade costs could force it to hike prices in the price-sensitive segment.

Also Read | JSW MG to invest $400 mn, triple capacity in EV-hybrid push

What happens if automakers fail to comply?

There are strict penalties in place, with 25,000-50,000 fines per non-compliant vehicle sold. And then, there’s an additional flat 10 lakh penalty. So, expect carmakers to adhere to these norms and introduce more of clean-fuel technologies. To be fair, the government has given some leniency through gradual tightening of targets, counting each clean fuel vehicle more than once through ‘super credits’, and the likely option of credit trades with peers or the regulator if falling short of targets.

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.