Industry
Who is responsible at drugmakers? Regulator wants to find out
Summary
- India’s drug regulator plans to order all drug companies to name a ‘responsible person’ who will be accountable for their day-to-day affairs
Drugmakers may soon have to identify in-house point persons for authorities to communicate with and hold responsible for breaches, a government communication showed.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more