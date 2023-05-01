Why chips worry carmakers even after pandemic

The covid-19 pandemic led to a global shortage of semiconductor chips as demand for electronic devices surged, which caused supply chain disruptions across sectors. The automotive industry relies heavily on these chips for various functions, and was hit particularly hard. According to JP Morgan Research, “the chip shortage is all but over". Global automotive sales volumes are expected to rise 3% in 2023, compared to a 26% decline in the first 9 months of 2021. In general, supplies are expected to improve as capacities that started getting added in 2022 continue to be enhanced in 2023.

