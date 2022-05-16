Why India needs to improve its productivity

A recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report points to a moderate decline in TFP growth compared to the global experience. TFP growth rate for India during the 2010-2019 period was approximately 2.2%, as against -0.3% for emerging markets and developing economies. During the pandemic, the TFP for India declined by 2.9% in 2020 and marginally improved by 0.1% in 2021. In 2022, TFP growth rate is projected to increase to 2%. As per estimates, TFP growth contributed to 30% of India’s GDP growth during 2010-2018. It was largely driven by public administration, quality education and social works.