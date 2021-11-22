Why India’s crackdown on drugs may be misdirected

Consider cannabis, the most consumed drug, and the second most addictive one, in India. As of 2017-18, India was home to 31 million cannabis users, or 16% of the global estimate, found a study conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on behalf of the social justice ministry. Used as ganja or charas, the non-medicinal use of cannabis has increased tremendously, and is often seen as ‘benign’ by the youth. But worryingly, the drug’s potency has quadrupled in some parts of the world, as also validated by addiction data.

