Why more Indian manufacturers should emulate TVS Motor’s global ambitions
Summary
- To aspire to global dominance, India Inc must first adopt the mindset of a world-beater.
Once known as the "flat track bully" of the cricketing world—invincible at home but vulnerable on faster, bouncier foreign pitches—India's national cricket team has revamped its reputation. Today, India is arguably one of the world’s top cricketing nation in all formats, commands one of the most formidable pace attacks in the game, capable of unsettling batsmen on all terrains, and a batting lineup that can go toe-to-toe with the world's best bowlers.