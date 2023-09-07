Why more Indian manufacturers should emulate TVS Motor’s global ambitions

To achieve the original goal, India Inc has to look beyond domestic shores in a serious way. That would also require serious investment in R&D, which is not happening. India spends a paltry 0.7% of GDP on R&D. Here too, three-fifths is spent by the government. That is why, while an ISRO is able to compete with the world’s superpowers in space technology, Indian manufacturers struggle to make inroads into mature markets. Almost all of India’s two-wheeler exports, for instance, go to Latin America and Africa.

