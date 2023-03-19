Why Pramila Devi uses her slippers sparingly

For Rinku Devi, who lives a short distance away from Methi, not able to buy a pair of slippers is the least of her concerns. In February, she travelled barefoot as part of a rights group to Delhi’s protest corner, Jantar Mantar, to air her grievances on the rural jobs scheme. She wants more days of work under the scheme and wants the government to withdraw an order which mandates that attendance be registered on a mobile app, twice daily. After working through the day, at times, their attendance is not recorded due to poor mobile connectivity.

