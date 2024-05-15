Why the hybrid boom is funding EVs

But Toyota and Honda aren’t taking their recent success as a cue to ease off on their push into EVs, where they lag behind. If anything, the fat profits they are raking in on relatively mature hybrid technology are allowing them to spend even more massively on alternatives. Toyota said it would spend 1.7 trillion yen, equivalent to $10.9 billion, on “growth areas" such as EVs and software in its current fiscal year through March 2025, up from 1.2 trillion last year. Honda has been investing heavily in the EV supply chain, with further details expected at a strategy update Thursday.