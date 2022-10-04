‘Will source chips from India if suppliers make’

“India plays an incredible role in what Qualcomm is. I think Qualcomm India has a very broad role and is a big part of our global development capability," he said. “India has the ability to bring 5G to scale; of mobile devices, computers and fixed wireless access through broadband. It will benefit not only India but many other markets as well," he said. “India will bring that scale to affordable price points, which will, in turn, benefit other regions like the Middle-East, Africa, Latam and South-East Asia," he added. Further, Amon said India’s recently-concluded 5G auctions have been “incredibly successful" and praised the government’s decision to make use of spectrum for private 5G networks. “We’re extremely impressed and optimistic about what the Indian government is doing and its commitment to digital," he said.