Will the auto workers’ strike jeopardise Joe Biden’s manufacturing boom?
Summary
- A report from the front line of Joe Biden’s industrial revival
Stanton, Tennessee, looks like a place from a bygone age. The town hall quaintly resembles a 1960s grocery store. Next door is a cannery, where townsfolk use communal stoves to make soups and peach preserve for winter. For much of its history, Stanton’s main source of income has been cotton farming, which was so depressed, many smallholders upped sticks and left.