Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic drug

New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Albuterol tablets, used to treat shortness of breath caused by breathing problems such as asthma.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product, which is a generic version of Proventil tablets, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product, which is a generic version of Proventil tablets, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Albuterol is a bronchodilator which helps open up the airways in the lungs to make it easier to breathe. The medicine is used to treat and to prevent bronchospasm.

The drug firm said the product would be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Zydus Cadila now has 310 approvals and so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.