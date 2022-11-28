Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for thyroid hormone deficiency drug1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 01:20 PM IST
- Levothyroxine Sodium injection is indicated for the treatment of myxedema coma
Zydus Lifesciences has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Levothyroxine Sodium injection, used to treat thyroid hormone deficiency. The company's US-based unit has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the medication, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.