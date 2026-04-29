Mapping the link between public infrastructure and REIT occupancy

If you’ve lived in a metro city, you know the commute struggle is real. A job may look great on paper, but a two-hour journey in peak traffic can easily become a deal-breaker. That commute struggle is precisely what drives the value of large business parks owned by REITs. For such portfolios, a new Metro line or a signal-free flyover can be transformative. In today’s urban landscape, distance is no longer measured in kilometres, but in minutes, and that shift directly impacts demand and value.
To understand why REITs are affected by the introduction of road networks and rail lines, we need to consider the ‘shrinking city’ effect. Imagine a REIT as a professional landlord for the world’s biggest companies. These companies hire thousands of young professionals with the primary goal of accessing the best talent.
But talent lives where it can afford to, often away from expensive city centres. When the government builds a high-speed transit hub or a new expressway, it effectively shrinks the city. A business park that was once considered out of the way suddenly becomes reachable in 20 minutes. This shift triggers a predictable chain reaction. Accessibility increases the talent pool, which in turn makes the office park more attractive to employers. For the REIT, this translates into a waiting list of tenants, ensuring its buildings stay full and its rental income remains protected.
We are currently witnessing a major shift in how companies choose real estate. In the past, a business might have settled for a standalone building in a crowded, ageing neighbourhood just to be central. Today, we see a ‘flight to quality’.
Companies are moving away from congested urban pockets toward modern, Grade-A business parks. This shift is happening because these parks are designed with infrastructure in mind. Many are built with dedicated walkways to Metro stations or have direct exits off major highways. For a corporation, moving to a REIT-owned park is a strategic move to ensure its employees don’t spend four hours a day commuting. For the REIT, receiving this migration means its assets become more resilient even when the broader economy hits a bump.
More recently, infrastructure has taken on a new role: sustainability. Most tenants in large REIT-owned buildings are global entities with strict Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets. For them, the carbon footprint is defined not just by the efficiency of their air conditioning bills, but also by how their employees get to work.
An office park located along a major public transport corridor enables thousands of employees to commute without relying on private vehicles, offering a low-carbon alternative. The location directly supports companies in meeting their global carbon-reduction targets. As a result, green connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity, making buildings with transit access far more future-ready than those dependent on fuel-based transport.
In the world of investing, people often talk about a ‘moat’. This is a protective layer that keeps a business safe from competition. For a REIT, infrastructure is that moat. You can build a modern glass building almost anywhere, but you cannot easily build a multi-billion-dollar Metro line or a state-of-the-art expressway.
When a REIT owns a building next to a major government-funded transit project, it benefits from a permanent public investment. These projects are usually decades in the making and are designed to serve the city for years to come. These projects offer a level of stability that is rare in the real estate world. Because these locations are so unique and hard to replicate, they become scarce assets. Even if a new building comes up nearby, the one with the best doorstep connectivity will always command the highest occupancy.
The link between infrastructure and REITs also creates a multiplier effect on the surrounding neighbourhood. When a major transit line connects to a commercial hub, the area around it begins to transform.
Footfall from thousands of office workers brings in more than just corporate rent. It brings in retail shops, cafes, fitness centres, and eventually, even residential complexes. This steady footfall creates what planners call a ‘live-work-play’ ecosystem. For the REIT, this is excellent news. It means their underlying collateral, which is the actual land and building, becomes part of a thriving district. This surrounding growth ensures that property values continue to rise organically, driven by the sheer energy of the neighbourhood that gets created.
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