India charting course for maritime dominance with 12-point push, says Sonowal
Subhash Narayan 5 min read 25 Sep 2024, 12:47 PM IST
- India aims to become a global maritime leader by 2047, focusing on shipbuilding, repair, arbitration, among other segments. Success hinges on attracting investment, fostering innovation, and building a sustainable maritime ecosystem.
NEW DELHI : India’s maritime ambitions are sailing into bold waters. With less than 1% of the global market share in shipping-related activities, the government is now preparing to deploy a comprehensive strategy that could place India among the top maritime powers.
