Maruti, Toyota board a UP tax waiver to sell more affordable hybrids
Summary
- Car manufacturers’ price cuts indicate they are struggling with demand issues and higher inventory levels could lead to deeper discounts this year compared with the past four years, according to Gaurav Vangaal, associate director at S&P Global Mobility.
Hybrid car market leaders Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor stand to gain the most from a road tax waiver in Uttar Pradesh, after India's most populous state brought such vehicles on par with their electric counterparts.