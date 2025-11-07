Maruti’s Takeuchi invokes Ratan Tata, Osamu Suzuki to rally support for small cars, CVs
In the same letter, Takeuchi also offered an olive branch—Maruti’s backing for suggestions by Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) to support small commercial vehicles (CVs) in the same efficiency norms, “as they serve the less privileged segments of society”.
New Delhi: Invoking the spirit of late icons Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki in a letter that blended nostalgia with policy urgency, Maruti Suzuki’s managing director, Hisashi Takeuchi, has called for collaboration to make entry-level cars affordable for two-wheeler users in view of upcoming, stringent emission norms.