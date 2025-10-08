Carmakers chalk out plans to comply with stricter fuel efficiency norms
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, and Mahindra seek to bump EV share to nearly a fifth of their sales in the coming years from below 5% in the year ended March 2025. Tata Motors, with a third of its sales coming from CNG and electric cars last fiscal, is relatively better placed.
New Delhi/Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd will have to ramp up the share of electric, CNG and hybrid vehicles in their sales to comply with stricter fuel efficiency rules to be rolled out from April 2027 in India.