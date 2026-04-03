Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s EV debut got off to a poor start with production falling short of target as its domestic launch got delayed, a rare-earth magnet crisis hit manufacturers and global electric vehicle sales growth slowed.
Maruti's EV debut stumbles on production woes, global market shift, and delayed domestic launch
SummaryMaruti's first EV model missed its output goals by a wide margin, grappling with supply chain issues and a cautious approach to the Indian electric car market.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s EV debut got off to a poor start with production falling short of target as its domestic launch got delayed, a rare-earth magnet crisis hit manufacturers and global electric vehicle sales growth slowed.
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