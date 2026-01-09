Why India’s online skilling firms are chasing the university tag

India’s online skilling firms banked on co-branded courses for years, leveraging the credibility of legacy institutions. As the nation’s young population swells and stricter visa norms shut the gates overseas, some of them are chasing full university status.

Master’s Union and Scaler, among higher education platforms that promise to impart industry-ready skills outside the traditional degree system, are evaluating the acquisition of university licences in India, their founders said. PhysicsWallah also plans to build an innovation-focused university in Andhra Pradesh.

Approximately half of India's population of 1.4 billion is under the age of 25, according to the government’s estimates. Grand View Research estimates India’s higher education market’s revenue to nearly triple from $19.4 billion in 2023 to $54.4 billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 15.8%.

India today has the largest population in its history that is eligible for higher education, with policymakers pushing to significantly increase the gross enrolment ratio over the next decade, according to Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and national leader for the education and skill development practice at KPMG. “There have never been so many people wanting to enter higher education in a single geography,” he said, calling the next 25–30 years a rare demand window for institutions willing to commit long term.

India’s higher education market is also entering a rare moment of churn. For years, aspirational Indian students looked overseas. That option is narrowing. Tighter visa norms and shrinking post-study work opportunities across the US, the UK, Canada and Australia are redirecting demand back home.

Campus calls Online skilling surged during the 2020–21 edtech boom, only to fizzle as students returned to the classroom after the pandemic-induced lockdowns in 2022. Several started offering co-branded degrees and campus partnerships, with Physics Wallah, Simplilearn, and upGrad tying up with Indian Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Management, and private universities, Mint reported.

While these partnerships allowed them to grow without directly awarding degrees themselves, founders say independent skilling models often limit growth, especially in undergraduate programmes, where degree recognition matters the most.

Master’s Union recently applied for licensing for both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees with the state education departments and the University Grants Commission (UGC), founder Pratham Mittal told Mint. “We always wanted to build a university status. Governments do not look favourably in many situations until and unless you are a licensed player.”

Licensing will help Master’s Union become part of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and allow it to participate in youth festivals, he said.

The government policy and licensing frameworks form the backbone of higher education reform in India, shaping access to rankings, funding, research collaboration and curriculum standards—areas largely inaccessible to non-licensed players, said a recent PwC–Assocham report.

Physics Wallah also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to build the University of Innovation (UoI).

UpGrad was the first edtech company to establish a university in 2021, following approval under a Maharashtra state law and recognition from the UGC. In 2025, it received accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

Scaler, too, is engaging with regulators and exploring formal accreditation routes, rather than relying on legacy university tie-ups.

“The partnership model works up to a point, but it also comes with limitations,” said Abhimanyu Sharma, co-founder and chief executive of Scaler. “Traditional universities often lack the governance structures and operational clarity that a venture-backed education company requires…”

The Scaler School of Technology, established in early 2024, received nearly 30,000 paid applications and over 2,00,000 registrations this year (2025) for its technology programmes, according to Sharma. The company plans to acquire a large campus for expansion and is evaluating a nearly 20-acre site.

Entry barriers Under most state regulations, private universities are required to either own or hold long-term leases for 10 to 30 acres of land. These requirements deter smaller players.

“An independent university licence is a strategic option, but the immediate focus is on partnerships…” said Prateek Shukla, co-founder and CEO of Masai, which is focusing on building partnerships with top institutions in the country.

Ankit Agarwal, co-founder of Elevation Capital-backed Mesa School, said the limited need for formal degrees in the postgraduate segment has kept the company out of the university licensing race.

“A number of private universities were formed back in the day to fulfil the employment requirements of IT services companies,” he said. “Now, with the startup industry creating just as many opportunities, there is a need for new-age institutions to be formed.”

Not a free pass The government’s stance has shifted. According to senior education experts, the UGC is actively opening the door to more private participation as it pulls back from setting up new public universities.

Policies under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aimed to overhaul higher education by phasing out the affiliating college model, granting universities greater autonomy, allowing flexible entry and exit through credit banks, and promoting multidisciplinary learning, research, and global partnerships.

It also set an overarching goal of increasing the gross enrolment ratio (GER) to 50% by 2035, which as of 2021-22 stood at 28.4%.

But this is not a free pass.

Regulatory filters, from land requirements to accreditation and screening committees, have become sharper, reflecting a desire to let in capital and capacity without losing control of quality, said Ramaswamy of KPMG. “They want more players, but not everyone.”