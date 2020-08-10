'Aur Le Panga': Abhishek Bachchan shares quirky artwork defeating Covid-19

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a quirky artwork that embraced the actor who recovered from Covid-19. It showcased the actor challenging and defeating coronavirus, in Kabaddi style. In the artwork, Junior Bachchan is seen shouting out loud at coronavirus as he says, "Aur Le Panga." The poster shows the virus lying down defeated on the ground.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a quirky artwork that embraced the actor who recovered from Covid-19. It showcased the actor challenging and defeating coronavirus, in Kabaddi style. In the artwork, Junior Bachchan is seen shouting out loud at coronavirus as he says, "Aur Le Panga." The poster shows the virus lying down defeated on the ground.

'Le Panga' is the catchline of the Kabaddi team owned by the Junior Bachchan.

'Le Panga' is the catchline of the Kabaddi team owned by the Junior Bachchan. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

He thanked the artist who created the artwork writing, "Don't know who made this. But thank you very much. Love it!!!

On Saturday, Abhishek Bachchan tested negative after spending nearly a month in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

He was admitted with senior Bachchan on July 11 after testing positive for the virus.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya also tested COVID-19 positive on July 12. However, on July 27, the former Miss World and her daughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus. On August 2, Big B shared the news of his testing negative for COVID-19.

Topics Abhishek Bachchan