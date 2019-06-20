'Avengers: Endgame' to be re-released with new footage, chases 'Avatar' record

Washington: Marvels Avengers: Endgame will re-enter theatre with new footage that wasn't included in the first release, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com in an interview.

Walt Disney Co. will try to close the global box-office gap between its mega-blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame and James Cameron’s Avatar next weekend.

It is not yet clear how much of the new footage will be included in the upcoming re-released film, considering that the original superhero film is already three-hour-long.

"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises," The Hollywood quoted Kevin Feige's statement to ScreenRant.

Avengers: Endgame has grossed $2.743 billion worldwide since its April release, according to Box Office Mojo, while 2009’s 'Avatar' leads with an all-time record of $2.788 billion -- not adjusted for inflation.

The re-release comes as Hollywood is enduring a downbeat summer movie season so far, with the North American gross of last weekend’s top 10 films down 52% from the same period a year ago.

Avengers: Endgame released on 26 April and also marked the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and the recently released Captain Marvel.

It was also the last Marvel movie for some of the pivotal marvel actors including Chris Evans as Captain America.