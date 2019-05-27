‘Beyond The Clouds’ sees unimpressive opening in China

New Delhi: Critically acclaimed director Majid Majidi’s rustic drama Beyond The Clouds is off to an unimpressive start in China, having made $0.18 million ( ₹1.25) on its opening day. The film starring Ishaan Khatter in his debut role, had made ₹1.62 crore when released in India last year, co-produced and distributed by Zee Studios.

Beyond The Clouds is the story of a brother-sister duo played by Khatter and Malavika Mohanan based in the slums of Mumbai who are fighting for the latter to be released from jail for a crime she did not commit.

Meanwhile, Sridevi-starrer Mom is finding it tough to keep pace in China too. The action thriller is yet to cross the $15 million mark, having made $14.25 million ( ₹98.86 crore) at last count.

“Mom has slowed down. Although a $15 million plus total is within reach, it needs to show gains on (third) Saturday and Sunday to reach the total. Beyond The Clouds is poor," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted.

Earlier, Mom had recorded an impressive start in China with three-day opening weekend collections of $5.95 million ( ₹41.7 crore), making it the eighth highest weekend for an Indian film of all time in the neighbouring country.

Mom has been the latest Indian film to have made waves in China after a long and unimpressive spell by Hindi films. Last month, black comedy thriller Andhadhun had finished at $45.59 million ( ₹318.85 crore) in the country, emerging as the third highest grossing Indian film there after Dangal and Secret Superstar. In the past few months however, Indian films haven’t really had the best run in China though the market had emerged as a goldmine in the past few years. Yash Raj Films’ action adventure Thugs of Hindostan only managed $ 4.71 million ( ₹32.93 crore) over its opening weekend while Akshay Kumar’s biographical drama Padman registered an unimpressive total of $3.55 million ( ₹25.54 crore). Comedy drama 102 Not Out made $3.56 million ( ₹25.06 crore) in the neighbouring country while India’s blockbuster war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion too had only managed about $11.9 million ( ₹80 crore).



